New to the Rivergate area Scooter’s coffee is ready to get your morning off to a great start. Let’s sample one of their famous drinks and find out why you should get all your mornings started in their drive-thru.

For more information: www.scooterscoffee.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by: Scooter's Coffee. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.