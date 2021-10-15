Watch
Seal Team Moves to Paramount +

We talk to actor David Boreanaz
Posted at 12:04 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:04:35-04

Seal Team star David Boreanaz gave us a preview of the upcoming episode and talked about the CBS military drama’s move to a streaming service. Seal Team airs Sundays at 9pm on NewsChannel5. The show is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, before moving exclusively to Paramount+ starting in November. For more information, visit www.cbs.com or www.paramountplus.com.

