Servin' Up Summer with a Chilled Fresh Peach Pie

Cookbook author Sheree Kelley made a Chilled Fresh Peach Pie. Sheree's cookbook Servin' Up Summer is available on her website at www.shereerosekelley.com. For more information on the Belle Meade Winery, wine tastings, and other attractions on the 30-acre property, visit www.bellemeadewinery.com. Belle Meade Winery is located at 511 Parmer Ave. Nashville, TN 37205.

CHILLED FRESH PEACH PIE

INGREDIENTS

4 medium peaches, peeled and sliced into medium size pieces or 2 cups strawberries, sliced

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

5 teaspoons cornstarch

1 package peach flavored Jello (3 ounce)

1 graham cracker crust (9 inch), recipe below

DIRECTIONS

In a medium saucepan, add sugar, water and cornstarch and stir to combine. Continue stirring.

Simmer on medium heat until the liquid is thick and clear.

Add the package of Jello and stir well.

Let mixture cool.

Add sliced peaches (or strawberries) to the cooked mixture.

Pour into the crust and cool completely.

Refrigerate until ready to serve about I hour.

When set, top with whipped cream

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

DIRECTIONS

Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter until well blended.

Press mixture into a 9 inch pie plate.

Bake at 375 degrees for 7 - 10 minutes.

Cool.

