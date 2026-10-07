Shenandoah set to headline Ryman Auditorium for the very first time

Shenandoah is celebrating 40 years in music with their first-ever headlining gig at Ryman Auditorium.

"Now, for the first time, Shenandoah takes center stage as the headlining act at the historic Ryman Auditorium for a special 40th Anniversary Celebration. Joined by special guests, this unforgettable evening will honor the songs, stories, and legacy that have made Shenandoah one of the most enduring acts in country music," the Ryman's website said.

If you are interested in attending, Shenandoah will not be the only ones playing. Special guests will be a part of this milestone performance! The show is set for Wednesday, October 28th at 7:30 p.m.

If you want to get tickets visit: https://www.ryman.com/event/2026-10-28-shenandoahs-40th-anniversary-celebration-with-special-guests-at-7-30-pm