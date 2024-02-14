Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Show your pets love this Valentine's Day with tips from Dr. Craig Prior

TOTT Fullscreen.png
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
TOTT Fullscreen.png
Posted at 8:48 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 09:48:40-05

Dr Craig Prior joined us in the studio to answer your pet questions live on air.

In the event of a pet emergency, visit the nearest Nashville Pet Emergency Clinic. There are three area locations: 2000 12th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37204 (615) 383-2600, 910 Meadowlark Lane Goodlettsville, TN 37072 (615) 859-3778 and 2223 North West Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (615) 890-1259. Hours are Monday – Thursday 6pm-7am. They are open 24-hours on weekends (Friday 6pm-Monday at 7am). To learn more, go to www.nashvillepetemergency.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018