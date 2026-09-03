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Silo Restaurant is Serving Up Butter-Dipped Ice Cream!

Butter-dipped ice cream brings a sweet and salty treat to the summer heat, quickly becoming one of Nashville’s most talked-about desserts.
Have you tried Butter Dipped Ice Cream?
Have you tried Butter Dipped Ice Cream?
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Are you looking for a fun way to beat the Nashville heat? Silo at the Canopy Hotel in the Gulch is turning heads with their butter-dipped soft serve.

This indulgent treat starts with house-made waffle cones piled high with creamy ice cream, then gets dunked in warm melted butter for an unexpected twist. A sprinkle of flaky sea salt finishes it off, creating the perfect balance between rich and salty, sweet and refreshing.

Curious? Stop by Silo at the Canopy Hotel and try one yourself! You can visit them at 920 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203.

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