CMA Fest is just days away and we are catching up with Singer Songwriter Ashley Anne! We met up with her in the heart of downtown Nashville at Oak Steakhouse to chat all about her return to the festival, songwriting and her newest single Plenty of Fish.

Where you can see Ashley Anne at CMA Fest:

June 5th, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Fan Fair X

June 6th, 2:20 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Hard Rock Stage

For more information about Oak Steakhouse click here.