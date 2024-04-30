The Sink-O De Mayo Golf Classic will take place on May 9 at the beautiful Hermitage Golf Course. Participants will enjoy a round of golf on this championship course while also supporting a great cause. All proceeds from this event will go towards promoting economic growth and development within our Latin American community.

For more information visit https://www.tlacc.org/sinkogolftournament

ABOUT:

TLACC's annual Golf Tournament, supports TLACC programs such as Avanzando and the Panorama Digital Channel and Podcast.

Start getting your teams ready to tee off at our Annual Sinko de Mayo Golf Classic, presented by TLACC. This will be a day of fun and friendly competition as we raise funds for TLACC programs such as Avanzando and the Panorama Digital Show and Podcast.

This year's tournament promises to be even more exciting with new challenges, prizes, and surprises in store. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out in the game of golf, there is something for everyone at Sinko de Mayo Golf Classic.

All skill levels are welcome! You'll have the chance to network with other business professionals while showing off your golf skills on one of the most beautiful courses in the area.