S'More Croissants Are a Perfect Valentine's Day Dessert

David Andrews from D’Andrews Bakery made S’More Croissants. D’Andrews Bakery is located at 555 Church St. Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, go to www.dandrewsbakery.com or call (615) 375-4934. Follow @dandrewsbakery on all social platforms.

D'ANDREWS BAKERY

S'more Croissants

For Croissants:

4 - day old croissants

Cut in Half croissants and toast in a 350 oven for 7 minutes

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Bring to a boil the water / sugar / vanilla extract

Lightly soak the toasted croissants in the syrup

Chocolate Filling:

1 - cup cream

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

3 yolks

1 1/3 cups dark chocolate

Whip to medium peaks the cream

In a double boiler, whisk the salt, sugar, egg, and yolks till warm

Transfer to a kitchen aid and whisk on high heat until cold.

Melt the chocolate completely in the microwave.

In a big bowl, add 1/3 of the whipped cream and fold into the melted chocolate.

Next, fold in cooled egg /sugar mixture. Finally, fold in the remaining whipped cream.

Put mixture into a piping bag and pipe into the center of the croissant.

Meringue:

3 egg whites

1/3 cup sugar

In a kitchen aid, whip the whites and sugar on high speed until you have stiff peaks

Put the meringue in a piping bag and pipe onto the top of the s’more croissant.

To toast the meringue - Either torch the top or put under broiler for 20-45 seconds.