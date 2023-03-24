Watch Now
Sneaker Fashion

We learn more about a fun event for "sneakerheads"
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 12:53:54-04

Fashion influencer and founder of Fabglance Melissa Watkins showed her large collection of sneakers and talked about the sneaker phenomenon and culture. Celebrate the most iconic sneaker with the best “sneakerheads” in the city at the Air Max Day Party on Sunday, March 26 from 3pm-7pm in East Nashville at 604 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206. The Air Max Day Party will feature shopping, music, content activations, and a panel discussion featuring several of the most influential sneaker and fashion thought leaders in the country. Tickets to the Air Max Day Party are $40 and available here on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-air-max-day-party-tickets-528070532177?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse. For more information, follow @AirMaxDayPartyNashville on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/airmaxdayparty/ and Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/events/1792626991119008.

