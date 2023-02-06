Soles4Souls Fundraiser "Give Shoes, Give Love"

Jamie Ellis from Soles4Souls showed favorite brand shoes that will be featured in the nonprofit’s Galentine’s fashion show. The “Give Shoes. Give Love.” Brunch and Fashion Show is Saturday, February 11, from 11am-2pm on the 11th floor of 5th and Broadway, 501 Commerce St. This ticketed event ($40) will feature brunch, a mimosa bar, hair and nail delights and local vendors. The fashion show will highlight a select Spring 2023 collection from favorite brands. NewsChannel5's Heather Mathis will be one of the models. All proceeds go to benefit the Soles4Souls 4EveryKid initiative, providing new athletic shoes to Nashville children experiencing homelessness. To learn more, visit https://soles4souls.org/.