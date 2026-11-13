Songwriters can now find inspiration at Jeannie Seely's cottage

Are you a songwriter looking for some inspiration? Maybe "Miss Country Soul" can help!

Jeannie Seely's cottage in Nashville is now a living museum, showcasing her many accomplishments in country music.

"As of her last Grand Ole Opry show on February 22, 2025, Jeannie had made 5,397 Opry performances, more than any other artist in the Opry's 100-year history. In 2018 Jeannie began hosting her own weekly "Sundays with Seely" show on the Willie's Roadhouse channel of SiriusXM, and her last show aired shortly before her passing on Sunday, July 27, 2025. A trailblazer and an icon, Jeannie Seely was considered to be the oldest actively working female entertainer in country music at the time of her death," her website said.

Songwriters are welcome to visit her former home to write and find inspiration from a woman who made waves in country music.

Interested in writing at the cottage? Email jseelywebsite@comcast.net

If you want to check out a tour of the home, watch the video above!