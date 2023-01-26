Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy’s Wellness Café made a Southwest Quinoa Salad. Juicy's Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant with locations in Murfreesboro, McMinnville, and Cookeville. For more information or to find the location nearest you, go to www.juicyscafetn.com.
SOUTHWEST QUINOA SALAD
2 cups of cooked quinoa
15 ounces of black beans, drained
15 ounces of garbanzo beans, drained
1/2 cup of finely diced red onion
1/2 cup of finely diced red bell pepper
1 cup of halved cherry or grape tomatoes
1/4 cup of mince cilantro
Salt, to taste (about 1 to 2 teaspoons)
Juice of a lime (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients.
2. Chill to let the flavors meld.