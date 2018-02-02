Spicy Buffalo Caramel Popcorn and Pimiento & Queso Fresco Guacamole

Callie Blount from the blog Luv Cooks shared recipes for Spicy Buffalo Caramel Popcorn and Pimento and Queso Fresco Guacamole.. (see recipes below) Here are links to Callie's original blog posts:www.luv-cooks.com/spicy-buffalo-wing-popcorn-5-best-international-food-spots-in-nashville, www.luv-cooks.com/avocado-food-styling-tips-pimento-and-queso-fresco-guacamole. Follow Callie on her blogwww.luv-cooks.com and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/luvcooks.

Pimiento and Queso Fresco Guacamole

Serves 6

3 ripe avocados, mashed

1 tablespoon roasted green hatch chiles

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 lime, juiced

1/4 cup red onion, minced

2 tablespoons pimiento, drained

3 tablespoons crumbled queso fresco, plus additional for topping

Sliced jalapenos, for topping

Corn tortilla chips, for serving



Stir avocado, chiles, salt, lime juice, red onion, pimento, and queso fresco together. Serve with tortilla chips and sprinkle with sliced jalapenos and crumbled queso fresco.

Spicy Buffalo Wing Popcorn (Recipe from The Whole Bite, which was originally adapted from BonAppetit.com)

This simple caramel sauce is delicious; all you have to do is watch it closely to make sure it doesn’t burn. Also, Chelsea’s tip about making sure you spray the bowl with cooking spray before you toss in the caramel is a must- as is her tip about washing the bowl soon after you use it! Lastly, make sure you also have all of your ingredients prepped and ready to go. I don’t want anything to stand in the way of your popcorn joy:)

What You Will Need:

1 4.4 ounce bag SkinnyPop, original flavor

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup hot sauce (I used Texas Pete)

3 tbsp. unsalted butter, cubed

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

What You Will Do: