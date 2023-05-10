Spring Fashions Perfect for Steeplechase

Celebrity stylist Milton White showed spring fashions that will be perfect for the Iroquois Steeplechase. Today’s fashions were courtesy of; Kolby's sportscoat, shirt, pocket square, jeans and belt were courtesy of Haymaker & Co. Brooklen's jacket, shorts and sunglasses were from Posh and her hat from The Style Pantry. Steve's jacket, tee shirt, pants and belt were courtesy of Oak Hall. Kennedy's dress was courtesy of Maximalist, her sunglasses were from Posh, and her hat, necklace and handbag were courtesy of The Style Pantry. For more of Milton's fashion tips, follow @the_fashionoffice and @thegoodthebadandtheglamorous on Instagram. Be sure to watch NewsChannel5’s Iroquois Steeplechase: The Grand Tradition special on Friday, May 12 at 6:30pm.

