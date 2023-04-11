Dream Nashville Sous Chef John Sinecki made Spring Potato Ravioli. Dream Nashville is currently running its seasonal pop-up bar, Blossom Bar, through the end of May. Dream Nashville is located at 210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, visit https://www.dreamhotels.com/nashville/.

Dream Nashville – Spring Ravioli

Cream Sauce

1 shallot small (diced)

4 garlic cloves (minced)

5 sprigs of thyme

2 bay leaves

2 cups of white wine

1 cup of lemon juice

2 cups of vegetable stock

1 qt. heavy whipping cream

Sauté shallots and garlic in sauce pot

Add thyme and bay leaf

Deglaze with white wine and lemon juice

Once alcohol is cooked out of wine add vegetable stock and reduce by half

Add heavy cream and reduce by half or until thickened

Add salt and white pepper to taste

Pass through sieve to pull herbs, shallot, and garlic out.

Ravioli ( could be done with any ravioli of your choice )