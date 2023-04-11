Watch Now
Spring Potato Ravioli

We get the recipe from the Dream Nashville Hotel
Posted at 11:47 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 12:47:27-04

Dream Nashville Executive Chef Liron Eisenberg made Spring Potato Ravioli. Dream Nashville is currently running its seasonal pop-up bar, Blossom Bar, through the end of May. Dream Nashville is located at 210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, visit https://www.dreamhotels.com/nashville/.

Dream Nashville – Spring Ravioli

Cream Sauce 

1 shallot small (diced)

4 garlic cloves (minced)

5 sprigs of thyme

2 bay leaves

2 cups of white wine

1 cup of lemon juice

2 cups of vegetable stock

1 qt. heavy whipping cream

  • Sauté shallots and garlic in sauce pot 
  • Add thyme and bay leaf 
  • Deglaze with white wine and lemon juice 
  • Once alcohol is cooked out of wine add vegetable stock and reduce by half 
  • Add heavy cream and reduce by half or until thickened
  • Add salt and white pepper to taste 
  • Pass through sieve to pull herbs, shallot, and garlic out.

Ravioli (could be done with any ravioli of your choice)

  • Boil pot of water until rolling boil
  • In sauté pan warm 2 cups of lemon cream 
  • Cook ravioli until Al dente
  • Once Al dente, add to lemon cream sauce 
  • Add 1/4 cup of peas to sauté pan to mix in
  • Plate in middle of plate and garnish with shaved Parmesan and edible flowers
