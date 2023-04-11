Dream Nashville Sous Chef John Sinecki made Spring Potato Ravioli. Dream Nashville is currently running its seasonal pop-up bar, Blossom Bar, through the end of May. Dream Nashville is located at 210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, visit https://www.dreamhotels.com/nashville/.
Dream Nashville Executive Chef Liron Eisenberg made Spring Potato Ravioli. Dream Nashville is currently running its seasonal pop-up bar, Blossom Bar, through the end of May. Dream Nashville is located at 210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, visit https://www.dreamhotels.com/nashville/.
Dream Nashville – Spring Ravioli
Cream Sauce
1 shallot small (diced)
4 garlic cloves (minced)
5 sprigs of thyme
2 bay leaves
2 cups of white wine
1 cup of lemon juice
2 cups of vegetable stock
1 qt. heavy whipping cream
- Sauté shallots and garlic in sauce pot
- Add thyme and bay leaf
- Deglaze with white wine and lemon juice
- Once alcohol is cooked out of wine add vegetable stock and reduce by half
- Add heavy cream and reduce by half or until thickened
- Add salt and white pepper to taste
- Pass through sieve to pull herbs, shallot, and garlic out.
Ravioli (could be done with any ravioli of your choice)
- Boil pot of water until rolling boil
- In sauté pan warm 2 cups of lemon cream
- Cook ravioli until Al dente
- Once Al dente, add to lemon cream sauce
- Add 1/4 cup of peas to sauté pan to mix in
- Plate in middle of plate and garnish with shaved Parmesan and edible flowers