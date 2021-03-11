Menu

Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Staycations at State Parks

items.[0].videoTitle
Ms Cheap shows us some deals on lodging and more
Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 13:44:29-05

Ms. Cheap talked about how to get deals on getaways to Tennessee State Parks. Tennessee State Parks is offering a 10% Tennessee Resident Discount on accommodations, including Lodge rooms, cabins and camp sites. Find all the details here: www.tnstateparks.com or call individual parks for reservations and information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018