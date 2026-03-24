Sterling Elza blends rock and country in his new EP 'Bag of Bones'

Singer Sterling Elza joined Talk of the Town’s Cole Johnson for an in-depth conversation about his five-song EP, “Bag of Bones.” The EP showcases a dynamic blend of country and rock, and in his extended interview, Sterling shares the story behind its creation and offers a glimpse into his personal journey as a musician.

WATCH THE EXTENDED INTERVIEW:

STREAM THE EP:

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