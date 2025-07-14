Stone Bridge Books, Gifts and Music is 'Locally Loved'!

We are continuing to highlight small businesses that are "Locally Loved"! This time we headed up to Ashland City and to take a look at Stone Bridge Books, Gifts and Music on Main Street.

Inside you'll find a wide array of new reads, cards, children's books, jewelry and can even catch some musical performances! Not only is it a great spot to shop, but you can also learn a new skill by booking piano lessons.

Check out the inside of the store for yourself in the video above!

You can visit the store at 116 N. Main Street in Ashland City.

If you have a local spot you want to highlight, send me an email: Cole.Johnson@newschannel5.com

