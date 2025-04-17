Stop by this FREE story booth for kids at the Factory at Franklin Friday!

Roll the dice. Tell your story! The Story Booth is an interactive pop-up experience where kids can imagine, create, and tell their own stories. In a playful landscape of cardboard creations, children can roll oversized cardboard dice to reveal their story prompts, draft their narrative, and step inside the booth to record an audio version of their amazing story. Join us for a sweet day of storytelling Friday, April 18th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Factory in Franklin. The Story Booth is hosted by Anna Skates, a local children’s advocate, author, and former children’s librarian. The event is free.