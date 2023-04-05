Stories That Lead to Change

NewsChannel5 multimedia journalist Claire Kopsky talked about the story she covered that led the way to creating better understanding of people with disabilities. To see this story and more, go to https://www.newschannel5.com/claire-kopsky. To learn more about CASA, the organization Claire volunteers with, and its annual Red Shoe Party, go to https://casanashville.org/events/.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 13:06:25-04
