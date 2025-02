NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — His music has millions of listens and he made his debut on the Opry stage last year! Struggle Jennings is seeing a lot of musical success, racking up 1.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

He sits down with Cole Johnson to chat about his new song "Only God Knows", dropping on March 7th. Struggle got together with his close friend Jelly Roll to bring it to life!

Watch the video above to hear more from Struggle about the song and his newest album!