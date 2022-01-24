Watch
Stuck in a Life Rut?

Therapist and life coach Michelle Chalfant gave tips.
 Therapist and life coach Michelle Chalfant gave tips on how to get out of a rut. Michelle Chalfant is creator and host of the podcast, The Adult Chair, a manual for life, better relationships, more self-love and compassion. Look for The Adult Chair wherever you listen to podcasts. Michelle's book "The Adult Chair: A Guide to Loving Yourself is available now. Visit www.theadultchair.com to learn more.

