Studio Tenn is celebrating their exciting 16th-season lineup!

Following a historic season, Studio Tenn continues to bring the best of Broadway – shows and stars – to Franklin with its 2025-26 season lineup at Turner Theater in The Factory at Franklin.

Season tickets for these award-winning Broadway hit shows go on sale Tuesday, April 22, which includes five productions between October 2025 and May 2026. The season opens with “Dracula” on October 9, a spine-chilling theatrical performance, followed by “White Christmas,” a heartwarming, nostalgic holiday story that’s perfect for the entire family. Entering 2026, the lineup continues with the Broadway thriller “Deathtrap” and the award-winning comedy “Boeing Boeing.”

Season ticket packages for the 16th season will be available to the general public on April 22, 2025, via studiotenn.org[studiotenn.org], at the Turner Theater box office in The Factory at Franklin, or by calling (615) 541-8200.