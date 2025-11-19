Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stylist Victoria James creates red carpet looks

Get a sneak peak at Cole's CMA Awards outfit
Stylist Victoria James is getting Cole ready for the CMA Red Carpet! She’s helping him create a statement brooch jacket—a style similar to one she crafted for the Dove Awards red carpet.

Want to see more from Victoria?
Follow her on Instagram: @victoriadynastyjames

Or check out her website: victoriaavenue.com

