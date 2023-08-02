Watch Now
Succulents as a Centerpiece

We learn to make an easy arrangement
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 14:11:57-04

Jill Thornell from Classy Cactus Farm showed how to make a natural centerpiece using driftwood and succulents. In celebration of their 3-year Anniversary, Classy Cactus Farm, in partnership Kneucraft Fine Jewelry, is hosting a Diamond class on Friday, August 25 from 7pm-9pm. Gemstones will be planted among the plants and class participants will have to dig them out to see what they won. Each participant will find a hidden gem in their plant valued between $40 - $200, with one lucky winner taking home the grand prize of a 1-carat loose stone diamond valued at $1,850. Everyone will be a winner! To register for the class or for more information, visit https://classycactusfarm.com/products/diamond-succulent-bar-3-year-anniversary-event. Classy Cactus Farm is located at 1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

