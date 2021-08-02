Summer Rum Cocktails

Hatton Smith from Campesino Rum made a Sweet Tea Mojito and a Rum Old-Fashioned. (see recipes below). For more information and locations where Campesino is available, visit https://campesinorum.com.
Rum Old-Fashioned
Ingredients:
2 oz. Campesino Aged XIV
1/4 oz. honey syrup (1:1)
1 dash chocolate bitters
1/4 oz. Royal Cup cold brew coffee
Directions:
Stir Campesino Aged XIV, honey syrup, cold brew, and bitters in mixing glass with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cup. Garnish with a flared orange peel.
Sweet Tea Mojito
Ingredients:
2 oz. Campesino Silver X
3 oz. sweet tea
7 pinches of mint
3 lime wedges
1 oz. soda
Directions:
In a Collins glass, muddle lime wedges and mint. Add in 2 oz. of Campesino Silver X. Stir. Add in crushed ice and sweet tea.