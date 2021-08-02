Watch
Summer Rum Cocktails

Campesino Rum Cocktails
Posted at 12:08 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 13:08:09-04

Hatton Smith from Campesino Rum made a Sweet Tea Mojito and a Rum Old-Fashioned. (see recipes below). For more information and locations where Campesino is available, visit https://campesinorum.com.

Rum Old-Fashioned

Ingredients:
2 oz. Campesino Aged XIV
1/4 oz. honey syrup (1:1)
1 dash chocolate bitters
1/4 oz. Royal Cup cold brew coffee

Directions:
Stir Campesino Aged XIV, honey syrup, cold brew, and bitters in mixing glass with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cup. Garnish with a flared orange peel.

Sweet Tea Mojito

Ingredients:

2 oz. Campesino Silver X
3 oz. sweet tea
7 pinches of mint
3 lime wedges
1 oz. soda
Directions:

In a Collins glass, muddle lime wedges and mint. Add in 2 oz. of Campesino Silver X. Stir. Add in crushed ice and sweet tea.

