Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at TPAC

Actress Charis Gullage talked about performing as “Disco Donna” in the Broadway production of the musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, a show-stopping production that celebrates the Queen of Disco, will make its Music City debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall March 23 - March 27. Tickets are available at www.TPAC.org, by phone at (615) 782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call (615) 782-4060.