Sunda's recipe for Sushi Rice for International Sushi Day
3:44 PM, Jun 18, 2018
Chef Mike Morales made Sushi Rice, and demonstrated how to roll your own sushi at home. (see recipe below) Sunda New Asian is located at 592 12th Avenue South. For more information on tonight's sushi class at 5pm or any future classes or to make reservations check online at https://sundanewasian.com.
Sushi Rice
Ingredients
3 cups sushi rice
3 cups water
¾ cup Kitchari mix (found in the Ethnic Foods aisle of most grocery stores)
Directions
Wash sushi rice 3 times and soak for 10 minutes.
Drain and place in covered containers.
Place rice in rice cooker and add enough water to cover rice by ¼ of an inch.
Start rice cooker and do not open until finished.
When rice cooker is done and stops do not remove lid for another 20 minutes.
Place rice in a large mixing bowl and season with the Kitchari mix making sure to completely cover rice.
Mix thoroughly turning and cutting rice. Do not smash rice.