Support Borderless Arts at their annual Kringle Jingle craft fair!

Borderless Arts TN is celebrating International Day of People with Disabilities with their annual Kringle Jingle! The event features crafts baked goods and performances by individuals with disabilities. All proceeds go back to the programs that these individuals participate in throughout the year. We also have a silent auction with donated gift baskets, tickets to events, and more. It is free and open to the public. The event will take place on Dec. 7 from 9am-1pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 720 Lock 4 Road in Gallatin.

