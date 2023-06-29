Support Local: Non-Profit Organization Hope Station

Hope Station is a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to single working mothers, whose income disqualifies them from government assistance. This financial assistance helps approved applicants pay their rent or utility bills. Hope Station also connects clients to mental health resources. Join Hope Station for breakfast, mimosas, and more at their annual fundraising event “Hashbrowns for Hope” Saturday, July 8 from 9:30am to 11:30am at Hilton Green Hills in Nashville, TN. Visit www.HopeStationTN.org to learn more about “Hashbrowns for Hope” or to make a donation. This Segment Paid for By: Hope Station.