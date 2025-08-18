Support Our Place Nashville with big laughs for a good cause!

JOKABILITY is back—a night of laughter and applause for a great cause!

Stand-up comedian and motivational speaker Derrick Tennant has been leading a comedy class for adults with developmental disabilities who are part of Our Place Nashville, an inclusive community for adults with ID/DD. On August 21st and 22nd, these incredible students will graduate from the class and take the stage alongside Derrick and some of his comedy friends at The Lab at Zanies.

This event is about more than just laughter and good jokes—it’s all about the students building confidence, developing social skills, and becoming comfortable in front of a crowd. Get ready to laugh (and maybe even shed a tear) as our talented friends rise to the occasion and showcase their incredible potential. Don’t miss it!

Get tickets at nashville.zanies.com