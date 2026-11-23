Sushi-San has been serving Nashville for about a year, bringing its Chicago roots to one of the city’s busiest neighborhoods. The restaurant offers guests a place to enjoy sushi, drinks and a fun atmosphere whether they’re stopping by for happy hour or sitting down for a full meal. For more information or to make a reservation go to Nashville - Sushi San.
Sushi-San
Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood is known for its mix of restaurants, shops and local flavor, and Sushi-San is adding its own spin to the area’s dining scene.