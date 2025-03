503 Bloom House specializes in high-end designer goods such as Gucci, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton (to name a few) and contemporary brands such as Veronica Beard, Ganni, Rag & Bone, and Alice & Olivia.

Heather stops by to check out some of their unique finds!

503 Bloom House is located in downtown Franklin at 117 3rd Avenue N, 2nd Floor, Franklin, TN 37069.

You can also visit their website for more information at: 503bloomhouse.com