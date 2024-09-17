Swifties! You won't want to miss this Taylor Swift giveaway from Ruby Slipper!

Ruby Slipper is showing us their new Taylor Swift inspired cocktail flight!

Bad Blood: Sazerac Rye Whiskey mixed with blood orange juice, fresh lemon, hot honey syrup and pomegranate juice (Full Size: $12).

Fearless: Tito’s vodka muddled with peach schnapps, peach puree, pineapple juice, lime juice and cranberry juice (Full Size: $10).

Fortnight: Crafted with Pueblo Viejo 100% agave tequila, triple sec, beet orange juice, simple syrup and lime juice (Full Size $10).

Lavender Haze: Miles’ gin muddled with lavender syrup, lime and sparkling wine (Full Size $10).

