Swifties! You won't want to miss this Taylor Swift giveaway from Ruby Slipper!

Ruby Slipper is showing us their new Taylor Swift inspired cocktail flight!
  • Bad Blood: Sazerac Rye Whiskey mixed with blood orange juice, fresh lemon, hot honey syrup and pomegranate juice (Full Size: $12). 
  • Fearless: Tito’s vodka muddled with peach schnapps, peach puree, pineapple juice, lime juice and cranberry juice (Full Size: $10). 
  • Fortnight: Crafted with Pueblo Viejo 100% agave tequila, triple sec, beet orange juice, simple syrup and lime juice (Full Size $10). 
  • Lavender Haze: Miles’ gin muddled with lavender syrup, lime and sparkling wine (Full Size $10). 

They are also telling us about their Wildest Dreams Giveaway! It's a swifties ultimate trip with concert tickets to her New Orleans show, two-night hotel stay, and more! To enter visit https://www.rubybrunch.com/sweepstakes/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=sweeps

