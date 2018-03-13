We showed some of the fun things to do at Nashville Shores while the kids are out of school for spring break. Give them a “Swing Break” on the ziplines and ropes course at Treetop Adventure Park! Swing Break at Treetop Adventure Park at Nashville Shores is March 14-18, March 24-25, March 31 and April 4-8. There's a Swing Break BOGO Special - purchase one adult admission ticket and receive one adult admission ticket FREE during the month of March and April 4 - 8. Get all the details online at www.nashvilleshores.com.