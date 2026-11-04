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Tacos El Terry: New downtown Nashville taco shop brings Mexico City flavor near Broadway

Beyond tacos, the menu includes items such as chips and guacamole, toreados and esquites, along with frozen margaritas.
New downtown Nashville taco shop brings Mexico City flavor near Broadway.
Tacos El Terry
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Tacos El Terri is serving up made-to-order tacos near the heart of Music City, with a menu built around four taco varieties: pollo asado, carne asada, avocado and al pastor. Beyond tacos, the menu includes items such as chips and guacamole, toreados and esquites, along with frozen margaritas. Tacos El Terri is located at 111 Fourth Avenue South in downtown Nashville. For more information: Tacos El Terry

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