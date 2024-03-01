Take a trip to Yorkshire Deli, a taste of England in Kingston Springs!

Get a taste of England without the overseas trip! We get an inside look at Yorkshire Deli in Kingston Springs!

Lesley, the woman from England, owned the property on 70 in Kingston Springs. She built a small deli off the highway in hopes to catch some of the outdoor hikers and canoer traffic. She wanted it to be like her former home with teatime treats. English inspired sandwiches, pastries, and quiche can be found on the menu.

Most of the dining is outdoors with fire pits and chickens roaming around. They make everything from scratch based on a garden to table method.