Tennessee Performing Arts Center releases new Broadway season lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Performing Arts Center is bringing a stacked lineup of Broadway shows to Nashville for its 45th Anniversary.

“For 45 years, TPAC has brought stories to life on our stages, creating unforgettable memories and fostering connections that inspire and entertain. This milestone 45th Anniversary season celebrates the transformative power of live theatre, featuring timeless classics and groundbreaking new works that honor our past, reflect our present, and look toward the future as America approaches its 250th birthday,” said Jennifer Turner, TPAC president and CEO.

The shows include:



"Beauty and the Beast"

"Hamilton"

"The Wiz"

"Suffs"

"Back to the Future: The Musical"

"Some Like It Hot"

"Water for Elephants"

"The Outsiders"

"Les Mis"

"Six"

"Book of Mormon"

I flew to New York with TPAC to preview some of the productions coming to town, plus interviewed multiple creatives that made these shows possible.

The interviews include:



Matt West: director and choreographer of Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast"

Danya Taymor: director of "The Outsiders"

Rachel Sussman: "Suffs" producer

Bob Gale: co-creator of the "Back to the Future" franchise

How to see the shows

Season tickets are available now for new and renewing patrons for as low as $380. Purchasing season tickets allows theatre lovers to get the best seats at the best price when buying in advance. Plus, interest-free flexible plans allow patrons to spread the cost of a season package over up to seven months.

Season ticket holders also enjoy other exclusive benefits such as easy exchange privileges, priority access to buy additional Broadway tickets at a discount, and much more.

How to purchase tickets

To purchase season tickets and review the full benefits, pricing and seat map, visit TPAC.ORG/Broadway, or call TPAC Patron Services at 615-782-6560.

When shows are running

THE WIZ – Sept. 23-28, 2025

THE OUTSIDERS – Oct. 14-19, 2025

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – Nov. 4-16, 2025

SUFFS – March 3-8, 2026

BACK TO THE FUTURE – March 17-22, 2026

SOME LIKE IT HOT – April 21-26, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS – May 12-17, 2026

HAMILTON – June 17-28, 2026

LES MISÉRABLES – Jan. 20-25, 2026

SIX – Feb. 3-8, 2026

THE BOOK OF MORMON – June 2-7, 2026

