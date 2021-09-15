Certified health coach and cookbook author Erika Schlick made Tequila Lime Shrimp. Erika Schlick is the author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. The book is a collection of simple and healthy recipes that helped her heal. Wandering Palate is available at https://thetrailtohealth.com/shop and on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2ysea7X. For more information and to check out Erika's blog, go to www.thetrailtohealth.com. Follow @thetrailtohealth on Instagram.
TEQUILA LIME SHRIMP
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 30-60 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/4 cup tequila
1/4 cup lime juice
Zest of 1 lime
1/4 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon sea salt
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Skewer sticks
DIRECTIONS
1. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients except for the shrimp and whisk together.
2. Add the shrimp and coat them in the marinade and refrigerate for 30-60 minutes.
3. Place the shrimp onto skewer sticks and heat your grill to medium heat. Once the grill is hot, place the skewers on the grill is opaque, about 3-5 minutes per side.
4. Place shrimp in grain-free tortillas and top with cilantro lime sauce and simple pico.
Enjoy with avocado or jicama on the side!