The Best Method for Cooking Boiled Eggs

Cookbook author Tammy Algood showed the best method for getting a perfect boiled egg every time. Tammy has lots more cooking tips, shortcuts and recipes in her cookbooks, which are all available at www.amazon.com.

How to Hard Cook Eggs

Place the eggs in a saucepan.

Make sure they aren’t tightly packed in the pan and have a little wiggle room. Cover with water so that the level is about 1 inch over the eggs.

Set the saucepan over high heat and bring to a boil. As soon as the water begins to boil, cover and remove from the heat. Allow to stand for 10 minutes. Uncover and with a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl of ice water.

Allow to stand for 10 minutes. The eggs are then ready to color or shell and use!

