The Big Payback 2022

We learn more about the day of giving
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:53:24-04

Kelly Walberg from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee talked about The Big Payback event. The Big Payback is an annual 24-hour, online giving celebration raising money and awareness for hundreds of area nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations. Let's come together online at 6pm on Wednesday, May 4 through 6 pm on Thursday, May 5 and give to the nonprofits that help make Middle Tennessee a place we are proud to call home. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee event has raised more than $25 million, with a total of 180,583 donations from around the globe benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations. For more information, visit www.thebigpayback.org.

