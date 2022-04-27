The Big Payback 2022

Kelly Walberg from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee talked about The Big Payback event. The Big Payback is an annual 24-hour, online giving celebration raising money and awareness for hundreds of area nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations. Let's come together online at 6pm on Wednesday, May 4 through 6 pm on Thursday, May 5 and give to the nonprofits that help make Middle Tennessee a place we are proud to call home. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee event has raised more than $25 million, with a total of 180,583 donations from around the globe benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations. For more information, visit www.thebigpayback.org.