The Children's Gallery at The Tennessee State Museum

Richard White the Tennessee State Museum Curator of 18th and 19th Century History showed two of the museum’s newest acquisitions and Morgan Byrn, The Children’s Gallery Coordinator at the Tennessee State Museum showed the new interactive stations added to the Children’s Gallery. The Tennessee State Museum places new acquisitions on display throughout the year. The Children's Gallery is open to the public with new hours. On Tuesday-Saturday, you can visit from 10am-12pm and 1pm-4pm. The Gallery will close from 12pm-1pm for daily cleaning and maintenance. On Sundays, enjoy the Children's Gallery from 1pm-4pm. The Tennessee State Museum is located at 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Nashville, TN 37208. Visit https://tnmuseum.org for more information.