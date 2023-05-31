We talked to actors Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp about the new Hallmark movie that reunites them. The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango reunites Chabert and Kemp who previously starred together in the Hallmark Channel movies The Christmas Waltz and Love Romance and Chocolate. The Dancing Detective premieres Friday, June 2 at 8pm on The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. For more information, visit, https://www.hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/.

