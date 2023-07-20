Chef Chad Newton owner of Sweeza Super Quesadilla made their Don Juan Especial. Sweeza Super Quesadilla is bringing a dose of Mexican American flair to The Wash, East Nashville's outdoor food hall, located at 1101 McKennie Ave. To see the menu or for more information, visit www.sweezasuperquesadilla.com and follow @sweezasuperquesadilla on Instagram.

The Don Juan – Sweeza Super Quesadilla

Yield: 1 Quesadilla

Ingredients:

▪ 1 flour tortilla, 12-inch

▪ 1 cup shredded chihuahua cheese

▪ 7 oz carne asada (marinated & seared steak)

▪ 2 oz sour cream

▪ 1/4 medium avocado

▪ 1/4 cup salsa fresca

▪ 3 oz chopped fried jalapenos

▪ 1 cup French Fries (cooked crispy and salted)

▪ 2 oz Salsa Verde Cruda

▪ Side of rice and beans

Technique:

1. Place flour tortilla on griddle and heat over medium heat until it is soft and warm all the way through.

2. Flip tortilla over so the side that was directly on the heat is now facing up and sprinkle the cheese evenly over the entire surface of the tortilla, spreading from edge to edge.

3. Add the hot carne asada to the middle of the tortilla in a rectangular shape, running from top to bottom.

4. Add the chopped chiles over the carne asada.

5. Check the underside of the tortilla to make sure that the proper golden-brown color and crispy texture is achieved.

6. Once the cheese is fully melted and the tortilla is golden brown and crispy take the tortilla off the pan and place on a cutting board.

7. Add the salsa fresca on top of the meat evenly.

8. Then add the sour cream in dollops on top of the salsa fresca.

9. Slice the avocado into four slices and add on top of the meat, salsa fresca and sour cream.

10. Add French fries on top of everything else and fold both sides over to make a rectangular shape and cut in half horizontally. Stack the two pieces on top of each other to serve.

11. Finally, add a side of rice and beans as well as the Salsa Verde Cruda on the side to dip the quesadilla in while eating.

Enjoy!