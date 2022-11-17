The Front Porch Cafe Corn Pudding

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch Café made Corn Pudding. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week from 11am-2pm. For more information, visit https://www.thefrontporchindickson.com/ call (615) 441-0006 and follow Front Porch on Facebook.

Corn Pudding

1 cup self-rising corn meal

1/3 cup sugar

1 15 oz, can cream style corn

1 15 oz. can whole kernel corn drained

2 eggs

1/4 pound melted butter

1 cup sour cream

1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9x13 inch baking dish. Mix all ingredients in a bowl and pour into the dish. Bake for 35-45 minutes until golden brown.