Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Front Porch Cafe Corn Pudding

Jamie Protich shares the recipe.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 13:44:46-05

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch Café made Corn Pudding. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week from 11am-2pm. For more information, visit https://www.thefrontporchindickson.com/ call (615) 441-0006 and follow Front Porch on Facebook.

Corn Pudding

1 cup self-rising corn meal

1/3 cup sugar

1 15 oz, can cream style corn

1 15 oz. can whole kernel corn drained

2 eggs

1/4 pound melted butter

1 cup sour cream

1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar

DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9x13 inch baking dish. Mix all ingredients in a bowl and pour into the dish. Bake for 35-45 minutes until golden brown.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018