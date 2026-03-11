The Grand Ole Opry welcomes Jelly Roll as its newest member

Country superstar Jelly Roll is now the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The induction ceremony was a star-studded event, with performances from Craig Morgan, Ernest, Leanne Morgan, and Lainey Wilson ahead of Jelly Roll’s big moment. Hear from Jelly Roll and catch highlights from the celebration in the video above!

