Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Grand Ole Opry welcomes Jelly Roll as its newest member

Jelly Roll inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Jelly Roll inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Posted

Country superstar Jelly Roll is now the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The induction ceremony was a star-studded event, with performances from Craig Morgan, Ernest, Leanne Morgan, and Lainey Wilson ahead of Jelly Roll’s big moment. Hear from Jelly Roll and catch highlights from the celebration in the video above!

*This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes