The Hampton Social

We take a trip to the venue
Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 13:11:38-04

Tired of the Honky Tonks? Try the Hamptons instead! We joined NewsChannel5's Casie Mason for some food and drinks at The Hampton Social, the downtown Nashville hot spot that brings nautical vibes and a menu full of seafood and beach-themed cocktails. For more information, visit https://www.thehamptonsocial.com/nashville.

