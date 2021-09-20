The Importance of Microchipping Pets

Dr. Julie Buford the Medical Director at Pet Community Center showed how pets are microchipped and the microchip works to reunite lost or stolen pets with their owners. Emily Martin the Director of Development and Communications at Pet Community Center gave us a preview of their upcoming Art for Animals fundraiser, which is Saturday, September 25 at 6:30pm at The Westin Nashville. The non-profit will celebrate its 10th anniversary during the event, which will include live and silent auctions, seated dinner, a special presentation, and more. All proceeds from Art for Animals will benefit Pet Community Center’s life-saving spay/neuter, preventive veterinary care, and outreach programs. To learn more about Pet Community Center, visit www.petcommunitycenter.org.