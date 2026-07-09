The 'Making Hands' theatrical production shares Robertson County's history

A group of non-profit organizations are coming together to share the history of Robertson County in a live theatrical production.

"Making Hands, tells the history of Robertson County, Tennessee, through drama and music from its early pioneer days, to the Civil War, onto the Black Patch Tobacco War and will touch on the slow demise of agriculture and family farms in Robertson County brought about by modern urbanization," their press release said.

The show is happening at Innovation Academy Auditorium in Springfield, Tennessee.

The non-profits participating:



Robertson County Players

Community Spirit, Inc.

Robertson County Historical Society

Rural Arts Cooperative

Performance dates:



July 10-11, July 17-18 at 7:00 p.m.

July 12th and 19th at 2:00 p.m.



You can get your tickets at www.robertsoncountyplayers.org